United places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes
United Airlines is making waves with a huge order for new planes. United said Tuesday that it will buy 100 new Boeing 787s and also add some orders for the Boeing Max. The 787 is a large, twin-aisle jetliner that flies international routes, and United will use it to replace some aging Boeing 767 and 777 jets. United and Boeing did not disclose financial terms of the sale. The Boeing 787 lists at between $248 million and $338 million per plane, but airlines routinely negotiate deep discounts on aircraft orders.