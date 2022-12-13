United places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes

United Airlines is making waves with a huge order for new planes. United said Tuesday that it will buy 100 new Boeing 787s and also add some orders for the Boeing Max. The 787 is a large, twin-aisle jetliner that flies international routes, and United will use it to replace some aging Boeing 767 and 777 jets. United and Boeing did not disclose financial terms of the sale. The Boeing 787 lists at between $248 million and $338 million per plane, but airlines routinely negotiate deep discounts on aircraft orders.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.