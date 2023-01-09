Yale grad students vote to unionize after decadeslong push

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University have overwhelmingly voted to unionize. Results released Monday indicate 91% of the more than 2,000 votes cast were in support of authorizing the formation of Local 33-UNITE HERE. It comes after decades of attempts to form a union, the first dating back to the early 1990s. Yale has seven days to file any objections. In a letter to the Yale community on Monday, President Peter Salovey said the university will now turn to bargaining in good faith with Local 33 to reach a contract. Graduate students across the country have pushed to organize and bargain collectively.

