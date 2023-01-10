As Starbucks unionizing slows, some strike, others skeptical

Labor organizers hope this will be the year that Starbucks’ U.S. workers finally negotiate a union contract. But bargaining is at a standstill and thousands of employees are still unconvinced of the union’s value. Since December of 2021, 358 U.S. Starbucks stores have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold union elections. Petition activity peaked last March, when 69 stores asked to hold elections. But just 11 stores filed election petitions in December. Labor organizers say Starbucks’ anti-union tactics are putting a chill on organizing. But unions are also facing resistance from some Starbucks employees. So far, employees have voted to unionize at 274 stores, or 3% of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. locations. Sixty-three stores have voted not to unionize.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.