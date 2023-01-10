Boeing airliner orders hit 4-year high, led by 737 Max jets

Boeing says it took more than 200 net orders for passenger jets in December, and that’s capping off the company’s best year for sales since 2018. Boeing said Tuesday that the biggest boost came from United Airlines, which placed large orders for both the 737 Max and the larger, twin-aisle 787 jet. Boeing reported 774 orders for all of 2022, after subtracting cancellations. That’s up from 479 in 2021, and a turnaround from 2020, when Boeing lost 471 more orders than it gained. Boeing’s orders nosedived after two of its 737 Max jets were involved in deadly crashes and a pandemic choked off demand for new planes.

By The Associated Press

