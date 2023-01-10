Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has argued strongly against the country’s adoption of the European Union’s common currency in the foreseeable future. He said Tuesday that replacing Poland’s currency, the zloty, with the euro would boost inflation that’s already above 17% and push up the cost of living for Poles. He maintained that EU member Croatia, which switched to the euro on Jan. 1, was seeing “chaos” and prices that are reaching “exorbitant” levels. Poland has not yet set any date for converting to the euro. With general elections scheduled in the fall, the PM used the issue to hit at the opposition, saying he was “warning” against its leaders who are advocating adopting the euro.

