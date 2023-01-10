Small businesses to tackle long list of challenges in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses face a mix of old and new challenges as 2023 begins. A looming recession, still high inflation and labor woes are a few things small businesses will have to tackle. There are some new regulatory wrinkles, such as a proposed change in how to classify gig workers and more states requiring pay transparency. After three pandemic years, what transpires in 2023 will make a big difference in whether small businesses across the country are able to stay afloat. Small businesses will have to keep a tight rein on costs and run their operations as efficiently as possible.

