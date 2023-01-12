Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the state capitalize on carbon markets to help shore up revenues long reliant from the proceeds from oil and gas. Dunleavy said Thursday that his administration plans to introduce what his office called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session opening next week. The Republican governor and members of his administration held a news conference Thursday to outline the proposal. Dunleavy says he sees a carbon initiative as standing alongside existing industries such as oil and gas, mining and timber. He says it would not be a “displacer” of industry.

