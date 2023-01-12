MLB hires executive from Sinclair, concerned with TV future

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball hired a high-ranking executive from the Sinclair Broadcast Group as the sport deals with concern over the future of regional sports networks in an era of cord-cutting. Billy Chambers will start with MLB on Feb. 1 in the newly created position of executive vice president for local media. Kenny Gersh was promoted by MLB to executive vice president of media and business development from executive vice president of business development, a role he had held since September 2020. Chambers spent 20 years with Fox Sports Media Group, rising to chief financial officer, then moved to Sinclair.

