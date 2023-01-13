Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. Late last month, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board told Union Pacific to make all efforts to meet scheduled grain deliveries to the privately owned Modesto-based company. Foster Farms had warned regulators that millions of birds could die without the deliveries. But on Friday, Foster Farms said six Union Pacific trains had completed their deliveries and additional trains are scheduled. Bird health is no longer at risk. Union Pacific blamed extreme cold and blizzard conditions for the delays.

