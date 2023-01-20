In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance

ACAMPO, Calif. (AP) — As California begins to dry out from its recent deluges, one stark reality is coming into focus: Only 230,000 homes and other buildings are insured against flooding in a state with about 39 million residents. That amounts to about 2% of properties. The federal government offers most of these policies, with the private market picking up just a few more. The numbers offer a perspective on the vulnerability of many people’s most important asset at a time when storms in a changing climate are able to carry more rain.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and ADAM BEAM Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.