Paris Fashion Week channels historic men’s styles

PARIS (AP) — As Paris Fashion Week geared up for Dior Men, British designer Paul Smith went encyclopedic with his fall-winter menswear show. Smith delved into the history books for a thoughtful display on Friday that seemed to merge London from the 1970s with the city in the 1870s. A quilted coat with checked cape demonstrated this perfectly. It flared out at the back looking as if it were fashioned on Baker Street and could have been worn by Sherlock Holmes. Elsewhere, a high white collar had a prim 19th century feel, while a dark velvety coat sported a beautiful textured thickness. The old-fashion musing gave fall-winter a more austere stylel, but it was a welcome change.

