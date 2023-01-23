Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic ahead of opening statements in his federal racketeering trial. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court in Cincinnati on Monday that they will hear truth over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors describe as the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors allege Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million scheme secretly funded by a utility company through which he secured power and successfully passed a $1 billion nuclear bailout.

