Maryland Supreme Court to hear digital ad tax case appeal

ANNAPOLIS, Md (AP) — The Maryland Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital is unconstitutional. Maryland’s highest court announced Friday that it will hear an appeal from Maryland’s comptroller in May. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Alison Asti ruled in October that the Maryland law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. Verizon Media Inc. and Comcast challenged the law in the state’s court.

