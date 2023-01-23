NTSB details deadly accident involving airport ground worker
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal accident investigators are providing details about the death of an airport worker in Alabama on New Year’s Eve. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that video shows the worker walking in front of a wing and being pulled off her feet and into a running engine. Moments earlier, another ground worker had seen the woman almost knocked over by exhaust when she walked behind the engine. He says he tried to tell her to stay back and wait for the engines be shut down. The fatal accident happened at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.