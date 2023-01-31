General Motors, UPS rise; Caterpillar, Sysco fall

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., up $3.52 to $42.15.

PulteGroup Inc., up $4.90 to $56.89.

The maker of water heaters and boilers reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

The maker of industrial fluid-handling products beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Graco Inc., up $1.75 to $68.32.

The package delivery company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its quarterly dividend.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $8.26 to $185.23.

General Motors Co., up $3.03 to $39.32.

Caterpillar Inc., down $9.21 to $252.29.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.