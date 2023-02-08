Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet

Many Twitter users have found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems. Twitter acknowledged on Wednesday that the platform “may not be working as expected for some of you” and said it is working to get it fixed. It’s not clear what caused the meltdown, but Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.