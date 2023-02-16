MLS games will be available to bars, restaurants via DirecTV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bars and restaurants with DirecTV can still show Major League Soccer games. The satellite service announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to provide MLS Season Pass to commercial establishments through DirecTV for Business. DirecTV’s residential customers will still need to access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app. MLS and Apple began a 10-year agreement on Feb. 1 to carry games worldwide without blackout restrictions. The agreement allows thousands of restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues to access the games through their satellite equipment.

