In Baltics, Poland, grassroots groups strive to help Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — three states on NATO’s eastern flank scarred by decades of Soviet-era occupation — have been among the top donors to Kyiv. Public solidarity is strong, with people pitching in to provide essentials for the Ukrainian army and civilians left in the cold by Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In Lithuania’s capital of Vilnius, people crowdfund radars while in the northern part of the country others transform old wheel rims into potbelly stoves. In Estonia, women weave nets from second-hand fabric to make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army. Drives to raise money to buy drones or assemble them are common in the former Soviet sphere states.

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and LIUDAS DAPKUS Associated Press

