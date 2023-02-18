UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sought to dampen optimism that a settlement is imminent in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. Sunak said during a question-and-answer session following his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that a recent flurry of diplomatic activity, including his late-night dash to Belfast on Thursday night, has yet to yield an agreement. British media outlets have speculated that the outlines of a settlement could be announced as soon as Monday. The Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between the region and the Republic of Ireland, has been one of the most vexing issues facing the EU and Britain since the U.K. left the bloc.

