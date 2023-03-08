3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — CSX Transportation says an empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers. CSX said in a statement that four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed Wednesday morning in Summers County near the New River. The company says the lead locomotive caught fire and three crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Official say the derailment occurred near the New River and an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

