Love Rocks NYC benefit to help meet rising demand for meals

NEW YORK (AP) — The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter never really considered missing the chance to perform at the Love Rocks NYC 2023 benefit for God’s Love We Deliver on Thursday, even though he was knocked unconscious and broke his leg in a fall onstage in Nashville last week. The funds raised by the Love Rocks NYC benefit are intensely needed this year. In the first six months of this fiscal year, the New York charity has delivered 33% more meals than the same period last year, which means it will need to fund about 1 million more meals. That issue is compounded by its costs rising more than 30% due to inflation, especially higher food prices.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.