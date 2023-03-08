Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system

DETROIT (AP) — A Tesla that crashed into a firetruck in California last month was operating on one of the company’s automated driving systems, U.S. safety regulators said Wednesday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has sent a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California that killed the Tesla driver and critically injured a passenger. The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the crash in Contra Costa County.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.