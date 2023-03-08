Tucker Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers

NEW YORK (AP) — The defamation lawsuit against Fox News by a voting machine company is revealing some bluntly negative behind-the-scenes Fox attitudes toward Donald Trump. One text message from Fox prime-time host Tucker Carlson says outright, “I hate him passionately.” Carlson also says, in what he believed was a private conversation on Jan. 4, 2021, that “there really isn’t an upside to Trump.” The messages, contained in court filings, were released at the same time the former president was praising Carlson on social media as doing a “great job” in public for showing U.S. Capitol security video — which Carlson used to produce a false narrative of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press Writers

