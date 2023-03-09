Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The main U.S. railroad trade group has taken the rare step of warning railroads to take certain cars out of service because they could cause a derailment. The Association of American Railroads said Thursday Norfolk Southern discovered a problem with loose wheels on a railcar the day before. The trade group says the problem is linked to new wheel sets that were installed on specialized steel coil cars beginning in August. Railroad safety has been in the spotlight since a fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio last month. Three other derailments have been reported across the country in the past week.

