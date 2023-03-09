Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term

A federal judge has rejected former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani’s bid to remain free while he appeals his conviction for crimes he committed during a blood-testing scam he orchestrated with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. The ruling issued Thursday pushes the 57-year-old Balwani a step closer to having to begin a nearly 13-year prison sentence that was slapped on him after a jury convicted him of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year. Balwani is scheduled to report to an Atlanta prison on March 15 unless he can win a reprieve from a federal appeals court in a motion that his lawyers say they plan to file.

