Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:01 AM

US applies sanctions over Iran shadow banking, drone network

KIFI

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has slapped more sanctions on people and firms associated with Iran and with what it calls an illicit banking network used to conceal transactions. The U.S. said Thursday it placed the penalties on 39 firms linked to a shadow banking system that helped to muddy financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals. The sanctions come a day after the Treasury Department hit Iranian prison officials with sanctions over allegations of violations of women’s rights. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Chinese firms believed to have sold and shipped drone components to Iran, which is accused of supplying Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content