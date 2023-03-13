Bill to legalize sports wagering clears Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky has won House passage. The vote Monday sets up a Senate showdown on a proposal that creates divisions among the Republican supermajorities in the Bluegrass State. Past efforts to legalize sports wagering in Kentucky garnered House support but died in the Senate. It’s a reflection of how divisive gambling is in the state that’s home to Churchill Downs in Louisville, where the Kentucky Derby is run. Supporters said it’s time for Kentucky to accept a form of wagering available in most bordering states. Opponents saysports wagering would create more social problems.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.