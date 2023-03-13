Flights at several German airports disrupted by 1-day strike

BERLIN (AP) — Flights at several German airports have been severely disrupted by the latest in a string of one-day strikes related to various pay disputes. The ver.di union called workers out on “warning strikes” at Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover and Bremen airports on Monday. Some 200 departures were canceled in Berlin on Monday, and about a third of the planned 200 arrivals were expected to be canceled. Hamburg airport said that all 123 planned departures during the strike were canceled and at least 50 of the 121 planned arrivals. The walkouts by airport staff come amid difficult pay talks for employees of Germany’s federal and municipal governments.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.