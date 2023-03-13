Kimberly Palmer: How to fight the ‘pink tax’ amid inflation

Women often pay more for goods and services, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Shopping experts say that by opting for gender-neutral personal care products, consumers can sometimes avoid what’s been dubbed the “pink tax.” At the hair salon, dry cleaners and car dealership, being a more informed consumer can make it easier to ask for a better deal. And in some states, gender-based price differences are against the law. By knowing their rights and doing comparison shopping in advance, consumers can fight back against gender-based pricing, which makes it easier to save, even in our high inflation environment.

