Silicon Valley Bank’s demise disrupts the disruptors in tech

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse rattled the technology industry that had been the bank’s backbone, leaving shell-shocked entrepreneurs thankful for the government reprieve that saved their money while they mourned the loss of a place that served as a chummy club of innovation. Even as they breathed sighs of relief while they transferred their money from a bank considered tech’s “gold standard,” startup CEOs and the venture capitalists who back them worried that it may be more difficult to finance risky ideas in the future without the presence of an institution that had been a reliable partner for the past 40 years.

