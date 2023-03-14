$2.5B in grants for EV chargers aim at underserved US areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has announced $2.5 billion in grants to fund the construction of EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure, aiming in part at increasing access in underserved neighborhoods. Known as the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program, the grants will be doled out over a five-year period, with an emphasis on both highway chargers and locations in underserved and disadvantaged urban, rural and tribal communities. The funding is split evenly into two tracks: a Community Program which seeks to strategically distribute chargers in underserved locations in cities and communities; and a Corridor Program, which will focus on highways with the goal of establishing Alternative Fuel Corridors to enable gasoline-free cross-country travel and long-haul trucking.

