Microsoft inks Xbox game deal with Boosteroid cloud service

Microsoft has struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games available on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform. The deal announced Tuesday is Microsoft’s latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinizing its purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard. The U.S. tech giant says the 10-year agreement also would include Activision Blizzard titles like the popular Call of Duty franchise if or when the acquisition gets approved. Microsoft has been announcing new partnerships as it tries to persuade regulators in the U.S. and Europe to allow its $69 billion all-cash Activision purchase to go through. Boosteroid has 4 million users and is billed as the world’s biggest independent cloud gaming provider.

