What’s next in Ohio corruption probe after guilty verdicts?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated last week with guilty verdicts for the ex-House Speaker and a lobbyist who was the former head of the Republican Party. Both were convicted of racketeering conspiracy, which carries up to 20 years in prison. But the state’s attorney general called it “only the beginning of accountability” for a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill. The investigation remains open, and additional lawsuits and regulatory actions remain unresolved. Additional lawsuits and regulatory actions also remain unresolved. Attorneys say former House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are both considering appeals.

