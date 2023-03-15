Biden drawing contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden will highlight the stark differences in how Democrats are tackling skyrocketing drug prices compared to their Republican counterparts as he gears up for an expected reelection announcement. The Democratic president on Wednesday is giving a speech in Las Vegas that’s likely to serve as a preview of the campaign ahead, putting the issue of lowering drug costs at the center of his policy and political agenda. The White House thinks it has a winning message in showcasing legislation passed last year that’s expected to save taxpayers billions of dollars and lower the cost of drugs for the roughly 84 million Americans who rely on Medicare.

By AMANDA SEITZ and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

