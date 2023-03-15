Court: Ukraine can try to avoid repaying $3B loan to Russia

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Ukraine can try to avoid repaying $3 billion in loans it said it took under pressure from Russia in 2013 to prevent it from trying to join the European Union. The high court ruled Wednesday rejected an attempt to avoid a trial by a British company acting on Russia’s behalf to collect the loans. Ukraine says Russia applied illegitimate economic and political pressure and threatened to use force to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union and offered the loans for financial support instead. The loans were issued before Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014, and the case was heard before Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

