Both the Toyota Prius and Kia Niro have been redesigned for 2023. The new Prius is more powerful and better-looking than ever, but the bold new Kia Niro is a great all-around choice. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the Prius’ reign? Edmunds experts compared both hybrids to find out.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.