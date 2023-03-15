Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday calls for former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators’ investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. The 63-year-old Tolstedt also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.