German defense minister replaces chief of the armed forces

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says the defense minister has decided to replace the chief of the country’s armed forces by putting in his place the military’s current head of domestic operations. The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that top military commander since April 2018 Gen. Eberhard Zorn will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer. Breuer was previously tapped in late 2021 to head an expert group to advise officials on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Ministry didn’t specify a reason for the shake-up. It comes as Germany moves to modernize and improve the equipment of its military.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.