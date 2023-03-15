Japan, S. Korea to mend ties at summit amid regional threat

TOKYO (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will seek to overcome disputes over history and quickly rebuild security and economic ties when they meet later Thursday. Yoon is now heading to Tokyo for the first summit in Japan between the two nations in more than a decade. Japan’s invitation followed South Korea’s plan to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor without requiring Japanese contributions. The summit underscores their shared sense of urgency to unite on North Korea and China with their mutual ally, the United States. North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea in a launch that could increase momentum for Tokyo and Seoul to move closer.

