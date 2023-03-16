How French government’s special power to impose a bill works

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen to shun parliament and impose his unpopular pension reforms via a special constitutional power, the so-called “Article 49.3.” The procedure has been regularly used in the past by different governments. But this time it’s drawing a lot of attention and prompting much criticism because of the massive public opposition to the increase in retirement ages. The Constitution provides that the government can pass a bill without a vote at the lower house of parliament. In response, lawmakers can file a no-confidence motion within 24 hours. If the motion gets approval from more than half the seats, the text is rejected and the government must resign. If not, the bill passes into law.

