Purple Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89.7 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $575.7 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $615 million.

