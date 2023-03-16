Traeger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $138.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $382.1 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $655.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Traeger said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

