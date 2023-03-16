Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:00 AM

When does travel brand loyalty make sense?

KIFI

By SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet

Sticking with one airline, hotel or car rental brand and avoiding others is the basic premise of brand loyalty. The benefits are clear: more points toward future award travel and elite status benefits. Yet, brand loyalty means eschewing other options, which could cost less or be more convenient. High-level elite perks can make a huge difference for frequent business travelers, but lower-level perks might not be worth the effort for semi-frequent leisure travelers. Plus, brand loyalty could mean missing out the adventurous side of travel, such as unique local accommodations.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content