New Mexico opts for veto power on spent nuclear fuel debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers have endorsed a measure that calls for banning the storage of spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico, unless the state provides its consent first. Democratic lawmakers have been raising concerns that opening the door to waste from commercial nuclear power plants around the U.S. would result in New Mexico becoming the nation’s dumping ground. The legislation passed the House on Friday and governor intends to sign it. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the bill. They say it challenges longstanding federal authority over nuclear safety matters and will lead to costly new court challenges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.