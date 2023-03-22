UK’s Sunak faces Conservative opposition to his Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a rebellion from some fellow Conservatives in a vote on his deal with the European Union over Northern Ireland trade. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both say they will vote against the agreement on Wednesday. The deal is designed to resolve a thorny trade dispute that vexed U.K.-EU relations and triggered a political crisis in Belfast. Johnson led Britain out of the EU in 2020. He says Sunak’s deal is “not acceptable” because it keeps some EU laws in operation in Northern Ireland. Despite the opposition, the government is expected to win the vote because the opposition Labour Party backs the changes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.