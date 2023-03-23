Tom Brady becomes minority owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces announced Thursday that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA champions. He attended an Aces game on May 31 and later sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts. Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 at age 45. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Buccaneers and owns multiple passing records over a 23-year career.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.