Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal

Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani will be heading to prison later this month. That’s because an appeals court rejected his bid to remain free while he contests his conviction for carrying out a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. The decision late Thursday refusing Balwani’s request to delay the start of his nearly 13-year prison sentence still leaves open the question of when he will have to surrender to authorities. One of Balwani’s lawyers filed a motion proposing an April 20 reporting date. That would be a week before Holmes is scheduled to start a roughly 11-year prison sentence.

