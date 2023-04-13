Biden administration points to investments with new bridges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in local communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges. Events in several states Thursday will mark the end of the beginning phase of a more expansive White House push to remind voters of Biden’s accomplishments. During the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” tour, officials held more than 50 events across 25 states at projects benefiting from laws passed during the Democratic president’s first two years in office. Events Thursday will be for projects in Virginia, Washington, upstate New York, rural South Carolina and Wisconsin.

