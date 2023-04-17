13 people held in France in gas-meter pension protest dump

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French police say they arrested 13 people after gas and power meters were strewn outside a government building in an unusual trade union demonstration against unpopular pension reforms. The act of disobedience Monday in the southern city of Marseille comes amid an uproarious climate of protest in France sparked by President Emmanuel Macron’s push to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron will address the nation Monday. One of the Marseille protesters said the strikers also let off a small firecracker. Regional police said there was a loud blast as the meters were being spilled and an officer on guard was hit by flying debris.

