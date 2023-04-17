New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs

DETROIT (AP) — Ten electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles will be eligible for a $7,500 U.S. tax credit, while another seven could get $3,750 under new federal rules that go into effect on Tuesday. But under the Treasury Department rules and other provisions of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, most of the more than 60 electric or plug-in hybrids on sale in the U.S. won’t get any tax credits. The new rules govern how much battery minerals and parts can come from countries that don’t have free trade agreements with the U.S. They bumped nine vehicles off the eligibility list that was effective Jan. 1.

